 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Bought Calls In Western Digital, Murphy Oil And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Bought Calls In Western Digital, Murphy Oil And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), which got upgraded to Buy on Friday at Goldman Sachs. The analyst increased the price target from $56 to $85.

Najarian bought the March $66.50 calls in Western Digital because he noticed unusually high volume. Around 5,000 contracts were traded and they expire in a week. He said that Western Digital is one of the stocks with better valuation.

Najarian also bought calls in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) because he is looking for upside in the energy sector. He also noticed unusually high options activity in Murphy Oil.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE: CYH) were among the stocks that caught Najarian's attention on Friday. He bought calls in these names.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WDC)

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Western Digital
88 Biggest Movers From Friday
68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Small Cap Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com