Pete Najarian Bought Calls In Western Digital, Murphy Oil And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), which got upgraded to Buy on Friday at Goldman Sachs. The analyst increased the price target from $56 to $85.

Najarian bought the March $66.50 calls in Western Digital because he noticed unusually high volume. Around 5,000 contracts were traded and they expire in a week. He said that Western Digital is one of the stocks with better valuation.

Najarian also bought calls in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) because he is looking for upside in the energy sector. He also noticed unusually high options activity in Murphy Oil.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE: CYH) were among the stocks that caught Najarian's attention on Friday. He bought calls in these names.