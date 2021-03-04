10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $123.00 $51.2K 15.2K 59.5K SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $242.50 $62.5K 117 6.3K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $250.00 $182.8K 307 3.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $108.0K 21.9K 2.8K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $72.50 $39.4K 7.4K 2.3K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $125.00 $237.0K 4.5K 1.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $245.00 $33.2K 28.7K 1.6K IIVI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $75.00 $99.8K 139 1.2K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $30.00 $49.2K 474 1.1K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $240.00 $81.8K 685 808

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 915 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 15290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 379 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 389 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.8K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 21908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 7401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 4582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 432 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 28710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IIVI (NASDAQ:IIVI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.8K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.8K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 808 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.