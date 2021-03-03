10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $30.00 $33.5K 21.8K 8.5K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $13.00 $29.2K 15.2K 4.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $55.00 $51.8K 19.5K 3.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $3000.00 $3.3 million 4.5K 1.6K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $77.9K 7.5K 1.2K PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $130.00 $25.6K 1.1K 1.1K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $185.00 $809.0K 627 1.0K LOPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $110.00 $60.0K 387 1.0K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $35.00 $256.3K 5.5K 853 M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $16.00 $78.0K 2.5K 681

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 21880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 479 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 15274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 19540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.3 million, with a price of $15117.0 per contract. There were 4511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.9K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 7501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 1186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $809.0K, with a price of $809.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOPE (NASDAQ:LOPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 722 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.3K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 5580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.