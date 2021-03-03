10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INFY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $19.00 $32.4K 386 35.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $124.00 $37.2K 12.3K 20.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $90.00 $29.1K 137.7K 7.2K VLDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $112.5K 7.4K 2.7K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $54.00 $44.7K 1.3K 2.5K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $77.50 $75.7K 2.2K 1.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $222.50 $47.1K 3.9K 1.6K CTSH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $75.00 $37.5K 164 1.5K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $65.00 $39.0K 4.9K 1.4K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $277.50 $300.3K 1.5K 1.3K

• For INFY (NYSE:INFY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 648 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 12378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 416 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 137769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLDR (NASDAQ:VLDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2502 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 7474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 1396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 430 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 2236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 1004 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 3986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CTSH (NASDAQ:CTSH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 574 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 4985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $277.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.3K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 1517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

