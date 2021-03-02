10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $127.00 $67.2K 24.3K 53.3K EBON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $7.50 $40.7K 11.4K 2.7K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $400.00 $784.9K 2.8K 2.3K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/12/21 $50.00 $67.0K 2.3K 802 APPN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $135.00 $109.8K 474 760 AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $125.00 $46.2K 2.3K 724 FISV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $115.00 $140.8K 3.6K 694 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $808.4K 16.7K 614 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $1.5 million 16 500 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $172.50 $28.9K 250 319

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 580 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 24340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 326 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 11416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 334 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $784.9K, with a price of $2350.0 per contract. There were 2856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 2390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APPN (NASDAQ:APPN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 759 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.8K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 2369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 376 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 3697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 325 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 505 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $808.4K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 16790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 689 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

