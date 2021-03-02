10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $12.50 $34.6K 21.1K 43.1K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $60.00 $34.5K 9.8K 37.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $45.00 $32.0K 3.6K 16.7K GPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $25.00 $55.8K 2.6K 15.1K XL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $17.50 $42.0K 6.6K 8.3K NLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $22.50 $36.0K 2.2K 2.5K AEO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/12/21 $26.00 $275.0K 2 2.5K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/12/21 $30.00 $64.0K 7.6K 2.3K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $62.50 $146.6K 2.9K 1.7K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $185.00 $40.7K 148 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 1438 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 21168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 9828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 2672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XL (NYSE:XL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 6613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NLS (NYSE:NLS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 2001 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 7693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.6K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 2930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.