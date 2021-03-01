10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $120.00 $257.2K 6.0K 3.8K FUBO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/05/21 $40.00 $45.9K 2.4K 3.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $245.00 $40.5K 27.1K 1.3K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $300.00 $331.5K 5.2K 1.1K RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/12/21 $70.00 $46.9K 466 1.0K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $130.00 $95.0K 5.3K 1.0K NTNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/05/21 $30.50 $55.0K 31 1.0K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $217.50 $59.6K 1.4K 955 EBON CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $5.00 $54.0K 5.1K 500 AYX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $105.00 $34.6K 1.1K 448

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.2K, with a price of $643.0 per contract. There were 6060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 27108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $331.5K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 5204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTNX (NASDAQ:NTNX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 1479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 5106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AYX (NYSE:AYX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 1154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.