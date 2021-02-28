 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang's Apple Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang suggested investors should consider a bullish options trade in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The stock is trading near a multi-month support level and the risk-reward on absolute and relative basis favors the long side, said Zhang.

He wants to use options to acquire the stock at a discount. He wants to buy the April $120 put for $5.05, taking advantage of relatively elevated implied volatility in Apple. When you sell a put option like this, you are obligating yourself to buy the stock if the stock is below $120 at the April expiration, explained Zhang. The net cost basis for the stock would be $114.95 or around 5% below the closing price on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

