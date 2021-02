On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in:

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) March 5 $64 calls

(NYSE: SNAP) March 5 $64 calls Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) March 12 $11.50 calls

He plans to be in the Snap position for five or six days and plans to be in the Zynga position for a week to 10 days.