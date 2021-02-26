 Skip to main content

8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $65.00 $153.7K 7.2K 6.5K
FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $267.50 $31.0K 7.0K 5.9K
EB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $262.5K 1.9K 4.2K
TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $125.00 $51.1K 10.3K 3.9K
TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $81.00 $42.8K 1.2K 1.3K
IQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $30.00 $78.0K 13.8K 862
TRIP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $49.00 $165.7K 69 14
CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $50.00 $148.0K 51.0K 6

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 516 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.7K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 7217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 7049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EB (NYSE:EB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $262.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 10386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 1238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 13875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.7K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 51028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

