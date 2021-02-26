10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/26/21 $124.00 $33.6K 18.8K 72.2K NNDM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $53.8K 9.5K 2.8K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $85.00 $78.0K 13.9K 2.7K ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $410.00 $113.0K 1.4K 2.1K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $47.00 $26.0K 616 2.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.50 $629.0K 13.1K 1.7K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/05/21 $225.00 $69.0K 256 1.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $262.50 $28.4K 833 957 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $237.50 $170.5K 407 610 ESTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $190.00 $81.0K 918 405

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 431 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 18895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 294 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 9555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 13911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.0K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 1414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1700 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $629.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 13188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.5K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ESTC (NYSE:ESTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 405 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.