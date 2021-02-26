10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $700.00 $63.2K 11.2K 70.0K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $800.00 $29.2K 8.4K 15.7K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $25.00 $61.5K 3.5K 7.9K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $30.00 $33.3K 25.3K 3.9K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $25.00 $88.0K 2.4K 2.9K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $29.50 $29.0K 655 2.6K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $220.00 $288.2K 381 2.2K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $200.00 $54.0K 4.8K 1.7K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $158.0K 2.9K 1.2K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $61.9K 13.3K 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 11244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 8465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 3573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 25349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 2443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 420 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $288.2K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 4801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 203 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 551 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 13328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

