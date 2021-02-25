7 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $306.0K 26.5K 13.4K PLUG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $66.00 $216.1K 6.5K 6.2K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $74.0K 145.1K 3.3K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $21.00 $163.8K 51 2.5K BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $205.00 $45.1K 1.2K 668 HYLN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.50 $48.1K 3 262 PH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $280.00 $91.9K 224 203

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $306.0K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 26514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2961 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 6556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 330 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 145143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 455 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 1259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HYLN (NYSE:HYLN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PH (NYSE:PH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.