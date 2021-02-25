10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/26/21 $232.50 $34.4K 2.7K 8.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $122.00 $31.6K 7.3K 7.8K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $12.50 $25.6K 2.4K 5.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $67.50 $160.7K 797 4.3K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $115.00 $25.6K 1.2K 2.0K IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/26/21 $123.00 $42.6K 1.0K 1.9K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $64.50 $38.2K 1.6K 1.6K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $225.00 $62.8K 2.0K 1.1K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $130.00 $82.4K 3.5K 1.0K APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $47.8K 1.1K 488

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 391 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 2745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 7364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 464 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 2429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1958 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.7K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 1283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 711 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $64.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 1605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 2081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.4K, with a price of $412.0 per contract. There were 3541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS (NASDAQ:APPS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

