10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $9.00 $50.0K 79.0K 25.0K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/26/21 $222.50 $96.0K 3.8K 9.1K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $21.00 $133.6K 12.0K 8.5K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $55.00 $43.2K 686 4.4K NKLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/05/21 $17.00 $38.5K 346 2.1K PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $66.00 $306.0K 49 2.0K HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $215.00 $54.8K 76 1.3K AMSC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $27.00 $55.5K 79 966 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $65.00 $117.9K 26.0K 683 RMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $36.4K 453 601

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 25000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $2.0 per contract. There were 79038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 3852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 675 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 12039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 1607 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $306.0K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NYSE:HON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 463 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.9K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 26057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RMO (NYSE:RMO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.