10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $126.00 $98.8K 12.8K 29.2K NNDM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $12.50 $35.1K 12.3K 3.8K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/21 $45.00 $167.0K 630 2.8K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $31.8K 204.2K 2.4K PSTG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $22.50 $219.7K 463 2.0K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $144.00 $281.1K 6 2.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $85.00 $153.7K 5.2K 1.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $700.00 $2.1 million 14 1.5K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $122.00 $35.3K 286 1.0K VLDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $17.50 $50.0K 7.0K 1.0K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1001 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.8K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 12887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 12300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.0K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 964 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 204282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2001 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.7K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1802 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $281.1K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.7K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 5274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1421 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $1525.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLDR (NASDAQ:VLDR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 7064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.