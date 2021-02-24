10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $800.00 $30.0K 15.1K 22.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $50.00 $74.3K 10.1K 17.3K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $145.00 $220.7K 15.2K 8.9K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $1.2 million 17.7K 8.3K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $17.00 $27.5K 1.0K 7.0K FTCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $75.00 $1.2 million 1.3K 5.4K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/05/21 $31.00 $46.0K 26 4.9K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $200.00 $390.0K 1.5K 3.7K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $13.00 $30.9K 19.4K 2.0K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/26/21 $62.00 $54.0K 872 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 15153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 287 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.3K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 10164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 405 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.7K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 15250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1461 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 17745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2159 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 1326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 19422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.