10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $125.00 $86.1K 7.2K 54.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $65.00 $28.0K 36.1K 3.6K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $280.00 $242.2K 622 3.4K SPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $27.00 $76.1K 31 2.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $83.00 $32.6K 2.0K 2.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $240.00 $64.7K 3.1K 2.4K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $502.5K 26 1.0K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $30.00 $78.3K 2.2K 894 TRIT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $10.00 $123.7K 1.6K 877 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $320.00 $283.5K 1.7K 817

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 978 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 7242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 36159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 1275 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.2K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 435 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 2042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 332 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $502.5K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.3K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 2255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIT (NASDAQ:TRIT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 364 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $283.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 1757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.