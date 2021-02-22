10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $130.00 $26.4K 25.0K 56.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $235.00 $45.9K 2.7K 12.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $100.00 $26.1K 67.3K 10.1K EBON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $87.8K 6.9K 4.0K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $215.00 $416.0K 5.1K 1.8K SNPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $260.00 $215.3K 3.3K 999 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $520.00 $94.0K 1.3K 513 ALRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $110.00 $95.0K 160 500 FSLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $80.00 $150.3K 6.8K 403 SABR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $12.00 $105.0K 10.0K 320

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 25062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 219 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 67371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 703 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $416.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 5154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNPS (NASDAQ:SNPS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.3K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 3389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALRM (NASDAQ:ALRM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.3K, with a price of $738.0 per contract. There were 6837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 333 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 10030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.