10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $800.00 $67.2K 5.9K 20.2K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $11.50 $25.0K 15.0K 14.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $54.00 $28.2K 1.6K 12.3K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $65.00 $81.8K 23.6K 10.6K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $51.00 $27.0K 6.7K 8.4K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $67.00 $162.8K 343 4.3K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $300.00 $53.4K 29.4K 3.0K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $16.00 $49.7K 3.7K 2.7K KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $57.50 $247.5K 5.1K 2.7K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $44.00 $82.5K 310 2.2K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 224 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 15037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 1640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 341 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 23690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 6771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 407 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 29482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 3738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.5K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 5121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.