10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $785.00 $101.9K 3.5K 17.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $22.50 $128.3K 35.6K 3.8K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/26/21 $42.00 $480.0K 844 3.7K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $250.00 $112.5K 6.4K 3.7K MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $210.00 $86.1K 8.2K 2.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $70.00 $37.8K 16.6K 2.2K GOEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $15.00 $32.7K 7.8K 1.3K NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $50.00 $108.0K 20.3K 1.1K PLNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $1.2 million 3.6K 1.0K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $155.00 $29.1K 2.9K 954

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $785.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 3519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 395 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.3K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 35682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $480.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 6450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 8208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 16632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOEV (NASDAQ:GOEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 546 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 7874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 20345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLNT (NYSE:PLNT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 336 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 859 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 3606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.