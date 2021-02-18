9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $9.00 $500.0K 10.5K 10.0K SPCE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $55.00 $309.9K 1.0K 6.6K CBAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $7.50 $103.7K 10.3K 5.8K MAXR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $45.00 $137.5K 6.0K 2.6K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $75.00 $166.9K 2.9K 1.7K RMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $67.2K 3.5K 855 UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $462.0K 602 610 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $42.00 $30.2K 99 425 ACTG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $7.50 $47.9K 1.4K 252

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $500.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 10569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1409 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $309.9K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CBAT (NASDAQ:CBAT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 998 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.7K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 10369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAXR (NYSE:MAXR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RMO (NYSE:RMO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 3500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $462.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACTG (NASDAQ:ACTG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.