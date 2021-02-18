10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $790.00 $318.4K 5.7K 8.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $16.00 $36.1K 2.6K 5.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $56.00 $40.9K 2.2K 4.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $300.00 $44.0K 26.6K 2.5K KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $37.50 $352.5K 10.4K 2.2K M PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $12.00 $370.0K 1.1K 2.1K BBBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $26.00 $36.6K 2.8K 1.0K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $35.00 $43.8K 20.9K 721 CWH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $23.00 $127.5K 88 510 GSX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $80.00 $132.0K 2.7K 470

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 293 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $318.4K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 5771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 2603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 2220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 26679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $352.5K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 10441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $370.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 610 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 2824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 20910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CWH (NYSE:CWH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 2761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.