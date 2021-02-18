10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $129.00 $61.4K 6.3K 53.1K EBON CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $12.50 $449.6K 12.1K 24.3K RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $60.00 $27.2K 4.8K 20.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $100.00 $36.4K 67.8K 5.6K DBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $28.00 $29.1K 13.8K 5.3K NXTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $2.50 $28.0K 1.3K 3.5K NNDM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $48.2K 19.3K 3.0K FSLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $70.00 $2.3 million 83 2.0K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $74.7K 10.6K 2.0K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $33.2K 6.9K 1.7K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 917 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 6361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 2498 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $449.6K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 12126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 4834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 67839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 13889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXTD (NASDAQ:NXTD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 19367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 10624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 369 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 6938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.