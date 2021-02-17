10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $275.00 $41.0K 15.0K 10.3K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $83.8K 27.2K 5.9K TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $71.00 $37.6K 722 5.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $85.00 $169.1K 9.1K 2.9K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $350.00 $388.8K 1.7K 1.4K AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $6.00 $176.8K 1.2K 1.3K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $150.00 $33.0K 4.7K 1.0K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/26/21 $180.00 $235.2K 1.4K 733 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $43.0K 34.1K 647 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $2.3 million 366 255

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 291 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 15090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1112 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.8K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 27263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 890 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.1K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 9120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $388.8K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 1735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 212 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 850 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.8K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 1278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 4720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 34123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 702 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $9550.0 per contract. There were 366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.