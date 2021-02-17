10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $131.00 $26.1K 4.5K 89.4K EBON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $34.7K 11.0K 16.7K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $60.00 $49.6K 2.1K 7.3K SABR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $56.0K 6.9K 2.5K IDEX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $4.00 $100.4K 1.6K 1.4K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/26/21 $270.00 $373.5K 2.6K 1.3K TDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $45.00 $36.1K 1.3K 1.1K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $1.8 million 4.4K 1.0K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $50.00 $35.3K 11.6K 867 FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $48.00 $64.6K 1.8K 831

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 4578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 11012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 2102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 6924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IDEX (NASDAQ:IDEX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 478 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $373.5K, with a price of $1245.0 per contract. There were 2678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDC (NYSE:TDC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 338 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $1835.0 per contract. There were 4424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 11626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.