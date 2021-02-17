10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $88.0K 17.9K 7.7K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $22.50 $138.1K 22.7K 4.5K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $56.50 $25.6K 1.0K 4.0K KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $37.50 $300.0K 5.4K 3.3K BLNK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $46.00 $50.1K 223 2.8K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $114.7K 8.9K 1.2K NIU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $50.00 $263.8K 1.5K 1.0K GME CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $46.00 $62.0K 255 1.0K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/26/21 $33.00 $37.6K 944 626 JWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $315.8K 1.4K 533

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 17942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.1K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 22765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $56.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 5462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.7K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 8928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIU (NASDAQ:NIU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.8K, with a price of $323.0 per contract. There were 1577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 533 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

