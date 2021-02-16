10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $135.00 $35.8K 77.3K 78.6K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $460.00 $331.4K 5.6K 9.5K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $330.00 $30.4K 997 3.2K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $275.00 $251.9K 1.7K 2.9K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $45.00 $111.8K 19.6K 1.3K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $95.00 $116.4K 13.8K 1.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $88.50 $340.9K 66 747 FUBO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/26/21 $48.00 $102.1K 453 660 GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $42.00 $26.4K 75 611 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $210.00 $26.6K 123 514

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 502 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 77368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $331.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 5640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 396 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 435 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.9K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 662 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 89 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.8K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 19641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.4K, with a price of $582.0 per contract. There were 13833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 1118 contract(s) at a $88.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.9K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 356 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLW (NYSE:GLW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.