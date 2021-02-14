Market Overview

Chris Verrone Sees Hope For CVS Health Corp Stock

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2021 8:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Chris Verrone said CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is a stock that is bottoming and getting better.

When a prior resistance becomes support, it speaks to an improving technical picture, he added. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are up, and Verrone sees the stock moving up to $77 first and then to $90. He likes the stock on the improving technical picture.

 

Posted-In: Chris Verrone CNBC Options Action

