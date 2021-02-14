Chris Verrone Sees Hope For CVS Health Corp Stock

On CNBC's "Options Action," Chris Verrone said CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is a stock that is bottoming and getting better.

When a prior resistance becomes support, it speaks to an improving technical picture, he added. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are up, and Verrone sees the stock moving up to $77 first and then to $90. He likes the stock on the improving technical picture.