Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chris Verrone And Mike Khouw Point Out 2 Ways To Get A Piece Of Emerging Markets

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

Chris Verrone of Strategas Research Partners said on CNBC's "Options Action" that the setup in the emerging markets is very attractive for the beginning of a long term uptrend. He would play it through KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB). Verrone understands the emerging markets look overbought in the short-term, but he would be a buyer of any pullback in KWEB.

Mike Khouw said the only safe way to play these stocks is with options. He would buy the March $105/$115 call spread for a net debit of $2.60. The trade breaks even at $107.60 or 5.28% above the closing price on Friday. It can make a maximal profit of $7.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KWEB)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chris Verrone CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com