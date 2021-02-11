Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Beyond Meat
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave an unusual option play.
Najarian sees unusual option activity in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) February $180 calls. He mentioned he will likely buy a lower strike and add another option against it.
Najarian also gave an update on some of his previous positions. He sold calls in Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC).
