Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Beyond Meat
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave an unusual option play.

Najarian sees unusual option activity in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) February $180 calls. He mentioned he will likely buy a lower strike and add another option against it.

Najarian also gave an update on some of his previous positions. He sold calls in Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC).

Posted-In: Options Markets Media

