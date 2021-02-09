10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $60.00 $48.0K 22.8K 44.1K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $50.00 $135.3K 12.7K 12.7K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $11.00 $50.5K 84.5K 6.8K TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $210.00 $60.0K 16.0K 6.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $57.00 $32.0K 4.9K 4.6K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $140.0K 23.4K 3.5K GSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $81.00 $141.0K 9.6K 2.8K BLNK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/12/21 $57.00 $62.5K 1.0K 2.8K MGNI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $350.8K 3.8K 2.2K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $12.50 $236.0K 1.5K 1.9K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 202 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.0K on this trade with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 22830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 231 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $135.3K on this trade with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 12783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.5K on this trade with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 84554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 2000 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.0K on this trade with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 16070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 232 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.0K on this trade with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 4998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 710 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $140.0K on this trade with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 23446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSX (NYSE:GSX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 568 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $141.0K on this trade with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 9625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 302 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $62.5K on this trade with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 1005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 331 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $350.8K on this trade with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 3896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on August 20, 2021. A trader traded 497 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $236.0K on this trade with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.