10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $137.00 $34.7K 19.1K 35.5K HIMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $41.1K 2 12.6K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $330.00 $110.1K 1.2K 6.8K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/12/21 $37.00 $181.4K 851 5.6K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $270.00 $120.4K 8.7K 2.8K AVYA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $340.0K 364 2.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $89.00 $175.0K 2.7K 1.3K SABR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $13.00 $96.6K 11.5K 1.0K FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $80.00 $595.3K 3.0K 1.0K SIMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $33.2K 1.2K 900

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 274 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.7K on this trade with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 19127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 284 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.1K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 204 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $110.1K on this trade with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 497 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $181.4K on this trade with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 259 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $120.4K on this trade with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 8754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVYA (NYSE:AVYA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 346 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader traded 850 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $340.0K on this trade with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 500 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $175.0K on this trade with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 948 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $96.6K on this trade with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 11549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader traded 976 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $595.3K on this trade with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 3014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIMO (NASDAQ:SIMO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 350 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.2K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

