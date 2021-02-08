10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $57.00 $31.6K 2.4K 6.8K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $33.2K 35.6K 4.5K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $689.8K 25.5K 2.8K EAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $65.00 $682.0K 14 1.1K XL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $25.00 $50.9K 6.1K 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $277.50 $82.9K 384 1.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $160.00 $46.8K 4.1K 971 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $20.00 $303.2K 1.7K 788 EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $85.0K 236 535 VIPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $34.00 $333.4K 5.5K 531

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 228 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.6K on this trade with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 2403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 347 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader traded 212 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.2K on this trade with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 35662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 827 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $689.8K on this trade with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 25580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EAT (NYSE:EAT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader traded 1100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $682.0K on this trade with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XL (NYSE:XL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $50.9K on this trade with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 6150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 500 contract(s) at a $277.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $82.9K on this trade with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 209 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $46.8K on this trade with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 4143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader traded 722 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $303.2K on this trade with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader traded 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $85.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on August 20, 2021. A trader traded 498 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $333.4K on this trade with a price of $662.0 per contract. There were 5501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.