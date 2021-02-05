Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Zoom Video Communications
On CNBC's "Fast Money Haltime Report," Jon Najarian gave an unusual option activity play.
He sees unusual activity in Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) February $430 calls.
Najarian plans to hold this position for roughly a week.
He sold some of his previous positions in Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Ford (NYSE: F).
Posted-In: CNBC Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media