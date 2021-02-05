Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Zoom Video Communications
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Haltime Report," Jon Najarian gave an unusual option activity play.

He sees unusual activity in Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) February $430 calls.

Najarian plans to hold this position for roughly a week. 

He sold some of his previous positions in Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Ford (NYSE: F).

Posted-In: CNBC Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

