10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/05/21 $60.00 $34.0K 13.1K 5.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $59.00 $25.2K 6.5K 4.5K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $22.50 $53.2K 3.4K 4.3K EBAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/05/21 $60.00 $223.0K 10.2K 2.2K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $13.00 $33.6K 47.5K 1.9K XL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $77.0K 12.9K 1.8K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $40.00 $47.0K 7.7K 1.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/05/21 $3300.00 $821.7K 3.0K 1.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $37.0K 21.2K 1.0K CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $45.50 $111.5K 26 1.0K

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $34.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 13102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.2K on this trade with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 6503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 203 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $53.2K on this trade with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 3416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $223.0K on this trade with a price of $446.0 per contract. There were 10268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 624 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.6K on this trade with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 47561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XL (NYSE:XL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 280 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $77.0K on this trade with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 12992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $47.0K on this trade with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 7756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 288 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $821.7K on this trade with a price of $2854.0 per contract. There were 3053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $37.0K on this trade with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 21261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 769 contract(s) at a $45.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $111.5K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.