10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $11.00 $61.6K 45.2K 5.4K EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/05/21 $57.00 $347.3K 838 4.8K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $800.00 $355.5K 2.3K 3.5K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $36.00 $26.4K 1.2K 3.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $1000.00 $215.9K 9.1K 3.0K GSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $70.00 $636.3K 3.6K 2.3K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/05/21 $102.00 $29.1K 747 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $85.00 $263.0K 6.6K 991 JMIA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $63.00 $75.0K 494 548 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $45.00 $157.5K 6.5K 510

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 645 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $61.6K on this trade with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 45277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 2105 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $347.3K on this trade with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 236 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $355.5K on this trade with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 2318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 202 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.4K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $215.9K on this trade with a price of $1079.0 per contract. There were 9175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSX (NYSE:GSX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 388 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $636.3K on this trade with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 3694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 317 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $29.1K on this trade with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $263.0K on this trade with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 6603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $75.0K on this trade with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $157.5K on this trade with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 6594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.