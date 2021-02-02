10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/05/21 $136.00 $28.6K 11.1K 33.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $90.00 $30.6K 12.0K 20.2K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $1.3 million 24.5K 5.1K NNDM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $17.50 $51.0K 14.6K 4.7K ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/05/21 $220.00 $205.8K 360 3.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $21.00 $57.7K 3.9K 3.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $82.00 $45.3K 2.2K 2.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $22.00 $33.3K 5.7K 2.1K PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $410.00 $2.9 million 2 1.7K DBX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $30.8K 6.6K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.6K on this trade with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 11125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 384 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.6K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 12070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 353 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 4367 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.3 million on this trade with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 24526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 680 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $51.0K on this trade with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 14680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 854 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $205.8K on this trade with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 312 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $57.7K on this trade with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 504 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.3K on this trade with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.3K on this trade with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 5722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NYSE:PANW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 717 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $2.9 million on this trade with a price of $5950.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 353 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $30.8K on this trade with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 6698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.