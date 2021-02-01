10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $11.00 $39.5K 87.2K 41.7K GPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $21.00 $252.9K 21 3.2K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $18.00 $33.8K 1.3K 2.9K AAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $516.0K 12.0K 2.3K VSTO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $40.00 $215.0K 1.1K 1.0K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $14.50 $51.7K 2.6K 784 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $53.00 $83.6K 1.7K 531 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $560.00 $20.8 million 23 500 GPRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/12/21 $10.00 $41.2K 218 448 HOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $38.00 $30.0K 806 203

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.5K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 87201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 12, 2021. A trader bought 1521 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $252.9K on this trade with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 319 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.8K on this trade with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 1332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 354 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $516.0K on this trade with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 12091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSTO (NYSE:VSTO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $215.0K on this trade with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 545 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $51.7K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 2641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $83.6K on this trade with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 1758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $20.8 million on this trade with a price of $41674.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPRO (NASDAQ:GPRO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $41.2K on this trade with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG (NYSE:HOG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.