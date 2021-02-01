10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $135.00 $49.9K 20.7K 47.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $245.00 $52.9K 10.2K 14.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $100.00 $48.6K 48.7K 9.4K NOK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $65.0K 30.8K 3.9K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $136.00 $425.0K 14 2.6K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $430.00 $245.0K 1.5K 2.5K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $230.00 $55.0K 5.0K 2.4K SWKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $180.00 $160.3K 2.5K 2.3K SPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $31.00 $702.2K 213 1.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $500.00 $200.2K 5.7K 714

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 217 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $49.9K on this trade with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 20724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 228 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.9K on this trade with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 10288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 608 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.6K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 48783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 2500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $65.0K on this trade with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 30893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 2500 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $425.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 350 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $245.0K on this trade with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $55.0K on this trade with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 5043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWKS (NASDAQ:SWKS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 229 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $160.3K on this trade with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 1492 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $702.2K on this trade with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $200.2K on this trade with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 5740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.