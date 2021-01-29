10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $17.00 $54.8K 13.9K 3.5K GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $12.00 $28.7K 41.5K 3.4K PLUG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/05/21 $55.00 $140.9K 1.0K 2.4K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $57.7K 56.1K 1.6K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $50.00 $110.0K 519 1.4K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $305.0K 1.5K 1.0K MLHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $28.5K 1.2K 823 FCEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $357.5K 4.6K 770 PBI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $32.0K 9 465 MAXR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $122.1K 223 217

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 298 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $54.8K on this trade with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 13940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 312 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.7K on this trade with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 41530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 1281 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $140.9K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 377 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $57.7K on this trade with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 56103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $110.0K on this trade with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $305.0K on this trade with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MLHR (NASDAQ:MLHR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 816 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.5K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $357.5K on this trade with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 4674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBI (NYSE:PBI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $32.0K on this trade with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAXR (NYSE:MAXR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 204 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $122.1K on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.