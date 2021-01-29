10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $50.00 $124.0K 25.5K 6.9K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $3170.00 $3.6 million 174 6.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $800.00 $3.0 million 1.1K 4.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $58.50 $40.6K 1.6K 3.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $144.5K 39.1K 3.1K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $180.00 $78.7K 1.1K 2.0K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $30.00 $544.4K 6.4K 1.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $277.50 $36.9K 380 1.2K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $80.00 $168.3K 6.4K 902 QRTEA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $14.50 $162.0K 104 900

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $124.0K on this trade with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 25591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $3170.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $3.6 million on this trade with a price of $3690.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 915 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $3.0 million on this trade with a price of $3335.0 per contract. There were 1130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $58.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.6K on this trade with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $144.5K on this trade with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 39189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $78.7K on this trade with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 576 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $544.4K on this trade with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 6438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 205 contract(s) at a $277.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.9K on this trade with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 261 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $168.3K on this trade with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 6498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QRTEA (NASDAQ:QRTEA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 900 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $162.0K on this trade with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

