10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $134.00 $101.2K 6.4K 58.3K NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $5.00 $26.7K 56.6K 35.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $100.00 $28.7K 46.5K 7.9K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $47.50 $212.0K 3.0K 6.6K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $80.00 $54.1K 20.5K 6.3K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $20.00 $67.2K 8.4K 6.0K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $40.00 $90.0K 4.9K 1.6K NNDM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $44.0K 6.2K 1.4K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/05/21 $400.00 $166.7K 2.2K 1.1K ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $320.00 $351.1K 4.2K 1.0K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 3165 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 110 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $101.2K on this trade with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 6467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 2213 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.7K on this trade with a price of $12.0 per contract. There were 56666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 290 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.7K on this trade with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 46563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $212.0K on this trade with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 3091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $54.1K on this trade with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 20562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 291 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $67.2K on this trade with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 8481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $90.0K on this trade with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 4914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $44.0K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 6288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 379 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $166.7K on this trade with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 2220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 399 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $351.1K on this trade with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 4223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.