Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Sibanye Stillwater And RealReal
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.
He sees unusual activity in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) March $17.50 contracts and The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) August $25 calls.
Najarian has a spread position in Sibanye Stillwater and plans to hold his position in The RealReal for roughly seven months.
