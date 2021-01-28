Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Sibanye Stillwater And RealReal
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

He sees unusual activity in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) March $17.50 contracts and The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) August $25 calls.

Najarian has a spread position in Sibanye Stillwater and plans to hold his position in The RealReal for roughly seven months.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian

