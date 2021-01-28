10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $140.00 $201.6K 51.4K 104.9K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $5.00 $65.2K 67.6K 50.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $242.50 $44.0K 7.1K 16.0K BB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $15.00 $45.9K 10.2K 8.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $56.50 $31.6K 1.7K 4.2K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/29/21 $88.50 $136.4K 2.5K 4.0K IDEX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $55.0K 9.1K 2.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $183.0K 5.8K 2.5K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $26.00 $41.3K 3.2K 2.0K AMBA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $120.00 $292.5K 470 1.5K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 857 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $201.6K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 51478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 762 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $65.2K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 67618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 339 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $44.0K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 7117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BB (NYSE:BB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $45.9K on this trade with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 10239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 674 contract(s) at a $56.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.6K on this trade with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 1747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $88.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $136.4K on this trade with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 2511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IDEX (NASDAQ:IDEX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 722 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $55.0K on this trade with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 9130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $183.0K on this trade with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 5834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 543 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.3K on this trade with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 3290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMBA (NASDAQ:AMBA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $292.5K on this trade with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.