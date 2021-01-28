10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $1000.00 $282.4K 5.6K 23.6K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $10.00 $30.0K 19.1K 7.1K GNUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $2.00 $415.6K 10.8K 6.3K MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $220.00 $71.5K 5.8K 5.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $55.00 $86.9K 7.8K 4.2K EXPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $6.00 $35.9K 15.4K 3.2K TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $62.50 $401.3K 2.2K 1.7K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $54.00 $324.5K 1.5K 1.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $70.00 $110.0K 13.1K 1.5K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $19.00 $87.7K 1.8K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 1012 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $282.4K on this trade with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 5696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 19138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNUS (NASDAQ:GNUS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 4285 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $415.6K on this trade with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 10862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 522 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 79 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $71.5K on this trade with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 5831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 1159 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $86.9K on this trade with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 7835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPR (NYSE:EXPR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 202 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.9K on this trade with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 15407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 1732 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $401.3K on this trade with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 2256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1411 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $324.5K on this trade with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 1516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $110.0K on this trade with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 13179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 585 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $87.7K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.