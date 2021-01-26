10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $42.00 $66.2K 949 15.0K NKLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $35.00 $219.7K 1.5K 10.6K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $75.00 $69.0K 3.4K 10.2K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $12.00 $58.5K 38.8K 9.4K HYLN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $99.1K 4.1K 3.3K FCEL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $24.00 $40.6K 2.2K 1.7K MAXR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $137.5K 752 1.3K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $200.00 $1.0 million 25.5K 1.0K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $220.0K 6.6K 685 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $38.00 $98.1K 2.2K 673

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 265 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $66.2K on this trade with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1465 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $219.7K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $69.0K on this trade with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 3418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 602 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $58.5K on this trade with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 38869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HYLN (NYSE:HYLN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 461 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $99.1K on this trade with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 4119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.6K on this trade with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 2209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAXR (NYSE:MAXR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $137.5K on this trade with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 750 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.0 million on this trade with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 25511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 352 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $220.0K on this trade with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 6692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 595 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $98.1K on this trade with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 2251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.