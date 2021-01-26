10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $194.1K 152.3K 24.9K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $225.00 $200.0K 4.3K 5.6K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.50 $1.2 million 7.0K 5.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $96.00 $74.0K 5.4K 4.7K BB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $18.00 $94.0K 4.8K 4.3K TRIT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $117.5K 3.5K 2.6K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $129.0K 17.3K 2.2K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/05/21 $18.00 $144.0K 414 1.4K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $49.00 $37.0K 375 1.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $326.4K 9.4K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 360 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 2554 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $194.1K on this trade with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 152320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $200.0K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 3500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.2 million on this trade with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 7075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $74.0K on this trade with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 5470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $94.0K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 4862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRIT (NASDAQ:TRIT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $117.5K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 3524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $129.0K on this trade with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 17332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 450 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $144.0K on this trade with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1373 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $37.0K on this trade with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 240 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $326.4K on this trade with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 9403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

