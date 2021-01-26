10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WKHS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $35.00 $28.4K 4.2K 21.8K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $55.00 $36.5K 9.0K 15.2K BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $30.00 $29.4K 6.3K 10.4K FSR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $17.00 $33.0K 4.0K 7.1K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/05/21 $65.00 $137.1K 5.7K 6.0K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $100.00 $683.1K 1.2K 5.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $19.50 $42.2K 1.4K 4.3K XL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $72.0K 9.9K 3.0K LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $85.00 $37.9K 262 3.0K GSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $85.00 $694.9K 7.9K 2.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.4K on this trade with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 4285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 257 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.5K on this trade with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 9049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $29.4K on this trade with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 6313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 660 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $33.0K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 4068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 650 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $137.1K on this trade with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 5752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 253 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $683.1K on this trade with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 1269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 612 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.2K on this trade with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 1421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XL (NYSE:XL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $72.0K on this trade with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 9910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 143 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 999 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $37.9K on this trade with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 357 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $694.9K on this trade with a price of $1945.0 per contract. There were 7953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.